LEDBETTER, KY -- All-A Regionals offers small schools across the area a chance to showcase their premier athletes across sports, giving them a chance to compete at the state level. At Drake Creek Golf Club, high school golfers in Western Kentucky met for a fun day on the course.
The St. Mary Vikings clinched their spot in the state competition after big days from Aidan Hahn and Luke Wilson. Hahn led all boys with a 76 and his teammate Wilson finished one stroke behind him with a 77. This is the second consecutive year the boys' team has won the All-A Regionals.
The Murray Lady Tigers placed first in the All-A Regionals for the 12th consecutive season. It was Madison Glisson of Ballard County, however, that led all girls. She shot a 71, the best individual score of the day. The Ballard County sophomore placed first in the All-A regionals last year as well. She said she is proud of her performance and looks forward to the state competition.
"I thought I played pretty good," Glisson said. "I mean I had just two bad holes out there but I came back with some birdies and overall, I think my performance was pretty good. I had many pars which I was pretty happy with. I didn't really get into any trouble, so that's always a plus."
Hahn said he is looking forward to competing with his team at the state competition next month.
"I honestly just wanted to come out here and play as good as I could for my team," Hahn said. "I mean, first and foremost we wanted to win as a team. Going to state as a team is one of the most fun things we get to do, so I really just wanted to do that."
When asked how he would take today's performance into the rest of the season Hahn said, "Continue to practice get the best I can going into state, this All-A state, and just play as well as I can."
The State competition starts September 9th.