PADUCAH, KY— St. Mary boy's basketball coach Wes Overstreet has been suspended following his arrest on Saturday morning for suspicion of DUI.
The announcement was made in a release sent by Eleanor Spry, Director of St Mary School System.
"Early Saturday morning, St Mary head basketball coach, Wes Overstreet, was charged with suspicion of DUI. No students were involved in this incident. We are addressing this personnel issue internally. Assistant Coach, Chase Denson, is named interim coach as we handle this matter. Our goal is to make this situation as minimally disruptive to our team as possible so that they may continue to focus on the next games ahead of them.
We ask you join the St Mary community in praying for Wes and his response to the issue at hand. We know it is through God’s Grace we are given redemption and the opportunity to renew our lives."
Overstreet is currently in his first season as head coach at St. Mary where they Vikings are 7-4. They had played a game on Friday night in Carbondale, Illinois.