PADUCAH, KY -- After 18 seasons leading the Caldwell County baseball team, Bradley Stallins has decided that it was time to step down.
"It is something that myself and my family have discussed, thought, and prayed about," he said. "The timing was just right."
In those 18 seasons, his Tiger teams won a total of 301 games and won back to back region championships in 2016 and 2017.
The Tigers also finished as state runners-up in the 2017 All-A Classic State Tournament.
"The opportunity to coach at my alma mater was truly one of the joys of my like and something I look back on with a heart of thankfulness," said Stallins.
Unfortunately, Stallins wasn't able to coach a game during the 2020 season due to the coronavirus shutdown.