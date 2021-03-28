NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- Devon Starling had 26 carries for 134 yards, including a 65-yard touchdown run, and Tennessee State beat UT-Martin 26-24.
Isaiah Green was 7-of-11 passing for 91 yards and Curtis Sabree scored on a 6-yard run for Tennessee State (2-3, 2-3 Ohio Valley Conference). Deveon Bryant pulled the handoff on a zone-read play, got a key block from wide receiver Cam Wyche, and raced 32 yards untouched for a score to give the Tigers the lead for good with 2:24 left in the first quarter.
John Bachus III was 27-of-47 passing for 306 yards and two touchdowns for UTM (2-3, 2-3). The sophomore, who went into the game having thrown 12 interceptions in 16 career game, three a career-high three picks.