DALLAS (AP) - The Dallas Stars have postponed a second consecutive game against the Nashville Predators after further consultation with city officials over widespread power outages attributed to extreme winter weather.
The club made the latest decision almost 12 hours before the game scheduled for Tuesday night.
The postponement of Monday night's game wasn't announced until less than an hour before puck drop.
The Stars were getting criticized on social media about going forward with Monday's game as tens of thousands of Dallas-area residents went most of the day without power in frigid temperatures.