Weather Alert

...Locally dense fog into the overnight hours... Widespread fog and drizzle has developed over west Kentucky, adjacent portions of southern Illinois, and southern portions of southeast Missouri. Visibilities under a mile will continue into the overnight hours, and some locations will drop to near a quarter mile at times. Conditions should improve by daybreak, as a large area of rain spreads north and east across the region. In the meantime, motorists across this region should slow down and allow plenty of room between vehicles.