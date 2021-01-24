DALLAS (AP) - Joe Pavelski helped Dallas tie the NHL record for power-play goals in the first two games, scoring one of three with the man advantage in another victory over Nashville as the Stars beat the Predators 3-2.
Denis Gurianov and Roope Hintz also scored on the power play after the Stars went 5 of 8 with the man advantage in a 7-0 win over the Predators in their delayed opener.
Filip Forsberg and Mikael Granlund scored for Nashville.
The Predators have lost three straight games since winning their first two.
The Stars tied the 1995-95 Pittsburgh Penguins and 1942-43 Detroit Red Wings with eight power-play goals in the first two games.