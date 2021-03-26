Being back on a football field gives the Tennessee Volunteers to hit the reset button after a rough few months.
The list of setbacks and disappointments is long.
The Vols received a bowl invitation despite a 3-7 record, then lost it a day later due to COVID-19 issues in December.
Tennessee fired coach Jeremy Pruitt and nine others Jan. 18 for NCAA rules violations.
Josh Heupel is the new coach hired on Jan. 27. Players left for the transfer portal.
Others are using the extra year of eligibility to stick around.
Defensive end Mathew Butler says obviously last year was not anybody wanted and they have unfinished business.