ATLANTA (AP) - Soon after Friday's unveiling of an Evander Holyfield statue outside State Farm Arena, the boxing champion was standing near where he grew up west of Atlanta.
The statue stood in storage for approximately two years.
Sculptor Brian Hanlon was commissioned in 2017 and in 2019 finished the 10-foot, 2,500-lb., bronze commemorative and two-ton granite base.
Yet Fulton County Commission chairman Robb Pitts had nowhere for it.
Earlier this year, State Farm Arena and Atlanta Hawks CEO Steve Koonin offered a spot.
State Farm is on the site of the former Omni, where Holyfield first became a world champion with a 15-round split-decision victory over Dwight Muhammad Qawi on July 12, 1986, for the WBA cruiserweight title.