Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Kentucky...Illinois... Ohio River at Smithland Dam. Ohio River at Paducah. .Recent rain and snow this past week, combined with a minor flood wave moving downstream will cause a slight rise in water levels near Smithland Dam and Paducah on the Ohio River. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ohio River at Paducah. * WHEN...Until late Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...At 39.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs affecting mainly bottomland and surrounding low lying areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 7:00 PM CST Saturday the stage was 40.3 feet. - Forecast...The river will rise to 40.6 feet tomorrow evening. It will rise very slightly to a crest of 40.7 feet Monday evening. It will then fall below flood stage Thursday afternoon. - Flood stage is 39.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&