Click the video above to watch the tenth and final episode of our ten-part documentary series, "Stay On Your Wall", looking back at Murray State's historic 2011-12 basketball season.
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Kentucky...Illinois... Ohio River at Smithland Dam. Ohio River at Paducah. .Recent rain and snow this past week, combined with a minor flood wave moving downstream will cause a slight rise in water levels near Smithland Dam and Paducah on the Ohio River. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ohio River at Paducah. * WHEN...Until late Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...At 39.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs affecting mainly bottomland and surrounding low lying areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 7:00 PM CST Saturday the stage was 40.3 feet. - Forecast...The river will rise to 40.6 feet tomorrow evening. It will rise very slightly to a crest of 40.7 feet Monday evening. It will then fall below flood stage Thursday afternoon. - Flood stage is 39.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&
- Former police chief charged with stealing from city
- Paducah man wanted in connection with murder investigation turns himself in to police
- 2 killed by petting zoo camel in Obion County, Tennessee
- Woman accused of trafficking methamphetamine arrested in McCracken County
- Police investigating after man shot, killed at Paducah apartment complex
- Former caregiver charged with murder of elderly woman in Lyon County
- New forensic analysis identifies 'Ina Jane Doe,' whose remains were found in southern Illinois in 1993
- Russia intensifies strikes around Kyiv as it warns US against arming Ukraine
- Alec Baldwin pointed gun 'against all rules and common sense,' movie armorer says
- Biden administration ends Trump-era border policy for unaccompanied migrant children
