CLEVELAND (AP) - Browns coach Kevin Stefanski is back with his playoff team after having COVID-19.
Stefanski returned to the team's facility Thursday, 10 days after he tested positive with the virus and after he missed Cleveland's playoff win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.
Stefanski had been isolated in his home for the required 10 days since contracting COVID-19.
Stefanski couldn't be with the Browns last week.
He watched from home on his basement TV as Cleveland beat the Steelers at Heinz Field for the first time since 2003.
He'll make his playoff debut Sunday when Browns play the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.