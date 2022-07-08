PADUCAH, Ky. - Drake Stepter will be trying to do something only three other local golfers have accomplished: win the rolling hills invitational in three consecutive years.
The former McCracken County and Georgetown College golfer won the event in 2020 and 2021.
He'll be one of 108 golfers in this year's field vying for another win.
Stepter has grown up playing at Rolling Hills, and said he knows the course well.
He's hoping that experience pays off, and he can three-peat this weekend.
"I was so close so many years. I finished second like four or five years in a row where it was so close," Stepter said. "I finally got one under my belt, and then kind of got comfortable. Hopefully I'll go for a third."
The first round will tee off at 7 a.m. Saturday morning.