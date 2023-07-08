PADUCAH, Ky. -- No golfer has ever won the Rolling Hills Invitational four consecutive times, but Drake Stepter is closing in on history.
The three-time defending champ shot a 7-under 65 in Saturday's opening round of the Rolling Hills Invitational to sit in first place.
Stepter holds a 2-shot lead over Trent Johnson (-5). Andrew Johnson shot a 4-under 68 to sit in third place. Former champion Josh Rhodes is in fourth place after firing a 3-under 69.
