LEDBETTER, Ky. -- Brendon Doyle holds a solo lead in the professional flight, while Drake Stepter and Kamaren Cunningham share the lead in the amateur flight after the first round of the West Kentucky Open.
Doyle posted an 8-under 64 on Saturday, and currently holds a one-shot lead over defending champion Fred Meyer (65).
As for the amateurs, Stepter and Cunningham each carded a 4-under 68 for the lead. Tyler Powell sits in third place with a 69.
Stepter will be trying to win the West Kentucky Open for the third-straight year.
