LEDBETTER, Ky. -- Brendon Doyle and Drake Stepter took home wins in their respective divisions on Sunday in the West Kentucky Open at Drake Creek Country Club.
Doyle shot a scorching 10-under 62 in his final round to edge out defending champion Fred Meyer, who shot a 9-under 63. Doyle finished with a two-day score of 126, which set a new tournament record. Meyer finished two shots back from Doyle with a 128.
In the amateur flight, Drake Stepter made history by becoming the first amateur to win the West Kentucky Open in three consecutive years. Stepter narrowly beat out Murray State's Kamaren Cunningham by one stroke by shooting a final round 66.
Stepter finished at 10-under, while Cunningham clocked in at 9-under.