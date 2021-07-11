PADUCAH, KY -- He need all 18-holes to do it, but Drake Stepter successfully repeated as champion of the Rolling Hills Invitational on Sunday afternoon finishing at 11-under par.
Stepter, who held a three shot lead heading into the final round, held off five-time tournament champion Josh Rhodes by one shot. However, at one point on the front nine, Rhodes took a one shot lead after four straight birdies on the 3rd, 4th, 5th, and 6th holes.
"I knew that I had some par 5's coming up and that I am extremely comfortable on this golf course," Stepter said about not losing his composure. "Luckily he didn't stay as hot as he did on the first seven or eight holes. If he would have you would be talking to someone else right now. But man, that was a lot of fun."
Stepter finished with just one bogey throughout the two day tournament and is the 7th golfer to repeat as champion of the event.
For complete results from this years tournament, click here.
65th Rolling Hills Invitational
Drake Stepter -11 68
Josh Rhodes -10 66
Chris Griffin -5 69
Greg Beale -5 71
Dalton Bagwell -2 72