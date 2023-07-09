PADUCAH, Ky. -- Drake Stepter made history on Sunday in the Rolling Hills Invitational.
Stepter shot 14-under 130 on the weekend to win the tournament for the fourth-straight year. He's the first golfer to ever win the event in four consecutive years.
Stepter battled Josh Rhodes for much of the afternoon on Sunday, but pulled away on the back nine to claim the win. Stepter shot 65 in both rounds of the tournament for the win.
"It definitely didn't come easy," Stepter said. "Yesterday felt a little easier than today. I knew there would be a little more pressure than the previous three years, but Josh made me earn it. He played incredible. Holing out on one really set the tone for what that was going to be, and we just went back and forth. That was a lot of fun. This place is home to me. I grew up out here. Everybody out here is like family to me, so being able to keep that title here means a lot to me."
Josh Rhodes finished five strokes back at -9 to take home second. Chris Gregory placed third at -5. Andrew Watson claimed fourth at -4.