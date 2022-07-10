PADUCAH, Ky. - Drake Stepter defended his title in dominant fashion over the weekend by shooting a 15-under 129 to claim his third-straight Rolling Hills Invitational Championship.
Stepter shot a 64 on Saturday and 65 on Sunday to complete a wire-to-wire win. He finished without a bogey on the weekend, and birdied four of his first five holes on Sunday.
"I wasn’t satisfied with last year, and I really wanted to come in and not only do it again, but do it again in convincing fashion," Stepter said. "Played really well; didn’t have a bogey all week, so I played really, really solid all around."
His third-straight win at Rolling Hills marked just the fourth time a player has won three straight in the event. Stepter said he plans to return next year to attempt to become the first player to ever win four.
Stepter finished 10 strokes ahead of runner-up Josh Rhodes, who shot a 5-under 139. Dalton Bagwell finished third with a 143 (-1). There was a four-way tie for fourth between Ryan Demit, Andrew Watson, Brad Robbins and Will Cox at 144.