Former McCracken County High School standout Drake Stepter ran away from the field en route to winning the Texas Roadhouse West Kentucky Open at Drake Creek Golf Club.
Stepter started the day one-shot behind first round leader Jay Nimmo. Stepter didn't waste time putting some distance between himself and the rest of the field. He shot a 30 on the front-nine, and finished with a 64 to win the event by seven shots. It's been a big month for Stepter, now adding today's win to go along with victories at the Rolling Hills Invitational and the Irvin Cobb Championship.
For a complete look at today's results, click the link below.