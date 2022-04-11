PADUCAH, KY -- Newly hired Murray State men's basketball coach Steve Prohm signed a 4-year deal with the Racers that will pay him an annual salary of $520,000.
The compensation includes $395,000 in a guaranteed annual base compensation. It also includes an annual media/endorsements compensation of $125,000.
That does not include the many incentives that are included in the contract.
The contract, that was signed on March 25th, also includes a minimum $425,000 salary pool for assistant coaches/support staff.
Should Prohm leave or be hired by another school before June 30th, 2023, Murray State would recieve a $1,000,000 buyout. That buyout would drop each year of the contract until $500,000 in the final year of the current deal.
This is the second stint for Prohm at Murray State. He went 104-29 during the 2011-2015 seasons before leaving for Iowa State. In those four years guiding the Racers, Prohm's teams won two Ohio Valley Conference Championships and made one trip to the NCAA Tournament.