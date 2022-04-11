PADUCAH, KY -- Newly hired Murray State men's basketball coach Steve Prohm signed a 4-year deal with the Racers that will pay him an annual salary of $520,000.

The compensation includes $395,000 in a guaranteed annual base compensation. It also includes an annual media/endorsements compensation of $125,000.

That does not include the many incentives that are included in the contract.

The contract, that was signed on March 25th, also includes a minimum $425,000 salary pool for assistant coaches/support staff.

Should Prohm leave or be hired by another school before June 30th, 2023, Murray State would recieve a $1,000,000 buyout. That buyout would drop each year of the contract until $500,000 in the final year of the current deal.

This is the second stint for Prohm at Murray State. He went 104-29 during the 2011-2015 seasons before leaving for Iowa State. In those four years guiding the Racers, Prohm's teams won two Ohio Valley Conference Championships and made one trip to the NCAA Tournament. 

Download PDF MOU-SteveProhm.2022.pdf