PADUCAH, KY -- Murray State's Mitch Stewart has been relieved of his duties as head football coach for the Racers, and reassigned to a new position within the athletic department according to a school release.
"Murray State University Head Football Coach Mitch Stewart has been reassigned to a position within the athletics department and will no longer serve as head football coach," Murray State Athletic Director Kevin Saal said in the release.
"I want to thank Mitch and Rikki Stewart for their contributions to Murray State Football and investment in the lives of our student-athletes over the last 10 years. Their sacrifice and effort have built a foundation from which we must grow and improve upon as a program."
"We will conduct an efficient national search for our next head coach."
"We will not impose an artificial timeline for the search process."
"Murray State will have no further comment until the search has concluded."
The Racers fell in their season finale against Southeast Missouri just hours before the release was sent out. With the loss they finished the 2019 season 4-8.
Stewart was 19-37 in his five years as head coach at Murray State.