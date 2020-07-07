Parker Stewart has announced he has withdrawn from the NBA Draft and will return to UT Martin for his junior season.
Stewart has taken the last several months to go through the pre-draft process, but ultimately decided to return to school.
“I am definitely very thankful for the feedback from the NBA and from my agent Austin Walton from NEXT Sports, who helped guide me throughout the process,” Stewart said. “I think my ability to play different positions – paired with my size and shooting ability – are the best aspects of my game. I will continue to work on and improve my athleticism and mobility to make myself a better player.”
Stewart was the only player in the country last season to average at least 19 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 2.5 made three-pointers per game.