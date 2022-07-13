MARTIN, TN -- UT Martin will always be a special place for Parker Stewart.
"When they ask me, I say this is where I should be at," he said.
Stewart played for UT Martin for two years before transferring to Indiana following the passing of his father, then Skyhawk head coach Anthony Stewart.
This summer Stewart was mulling over the decision on whether to go pro or return to college for one final season of eligibility. While back at home in Martin, Stewart was practicing at the Elam Center when Skyhawks head coach Ryan Ridder struck up a conversation.
"Our first conversation was like, if you want to come you can, but wasn't really serious," said Parker. "Over time, I could see myself here again."
"I had a conversation with him one day and were talking," Ryan Ridder said. "I said we'd love to have the opportunity to finish what you and your dad started."
That made the decision to return easy, but it's an emotional one. The last time he wore a Skyhawks uniform, it was with his father as head coach.
"It's on and off," Stewart said about the emotions. "I don't get to see him on the sideline anymore or hear him. Its just a whole change. To be honest I try to do everything for him."
Part of that is a number change. This coming season Parker will wear #45, his fathers number.
"I have on 45 this year," he said. "He (dad) had always tried to get me to put that on as a kid, but was like, dad I'm not putting on that number. Now that is what I am."
The transition back to Martin has been easier than expected. Much of that thanks to the quick relationship he has formed with Ridder. However, the relationship began before last season when Ridder took over at UT Martin.
"When I first got the job, I reached out to his mother Cheryl and said, hey, I would like to let you know if there is anything I can do for you and your family, this program is a program that will cherish you guys," Ridder said. "And please feel comfortable if there is something we can do."
"That really showed me who he is is in a sense, I think," Parker said.
As Parker has said, the emotions of being back will come and go, but the determination to achieve not only his, but his fathers goal to win a championship at UT Martin is a driving force.
"It's my screensaver and it's him holding up his hands up in the air, my dad after they won the OVC regular season a few years back, " he said. "If I could do that again, that would be awesome, just awesome."