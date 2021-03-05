NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The Nashville Predators find themselves on the verge of rebuilding just three seasons removed from hoisting the Presidents' Trophy.
The only question is when does the NHL's winningest general manager start tearing down what he's built.
David Poile wants to see how the Predators fare over the next couple weeks against the Central Division's best.
The Predators are 1-8 combined against Tampa Bay, Carolina and Florida.
They rank sixth in the Central Division, nine points out of the last playoff spot.
Poile says a rebuild will be a hot topic until Nashville climbs the standings or makes a trade.