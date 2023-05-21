(SIU Athletics) - The never-say-die Southern Illinois softball team nearly pulled off a stunning comeback versus Baylor, before falling in extra innings on Saturday, 13-9.
The Bears (40-17) eliminated SIU from the NCAA Tournament's Utah Regional, but the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament champions gave them all they could handle.
Trailing, 9-2, the Salukis (36-20) rallied for seven, unanswered runs in their final two at-bats to send the game to extra innings.
Southern put a five-spot on the board in the sixth, with all of the runs coming with two outs. Rylie Hamilton drove home two runs with a double to left field, and Anna Carder followed with a triple that scored Hamilton.
In the bottom of the seventh, Emma Austin led off with a double and scored on an error on the play. After Aubree DePron singled, ElizabethWarwick doubled home DePron with the tying run with two outs.
SIU pitcher Madi Eberle faced all but three batters in the contest, putting up scoreless frames in innings six through the eighth. The Bears finally plated four runs off Eberle in the top of the ninth, including a bases-clearing triple.
The Salukis (36-20), who advanced to NCAA Tournament play for the 14th time in school history, nearly pulled off a pair of upsets in the Utah Regional. They pushed the host Utes to the brink, before losing, 11-9, and nearly beat Big 12 Baylor.