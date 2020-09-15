CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Daniel Suarez won't return to Gaunt Brothers Racing next season.
The team said Tuesday it was a mutual decision for the Mexican driver to leave.
Suarez will finish the year in the No. 96 Toyota Camry.
This will be the third move in three years for Suarez.
He was let go from Joe Gibbs Racing after the 2018 season and got just one season with Stewart-Haas Racing.
His deal with Gaunt Brothers was completed two weeks before the Daytona 500.
The team failed to make the Daytona 500, and Suarez is ranked 31st in the standings.