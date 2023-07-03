The Fulton Railroaders may call "The Yard" home, but the team's impact extends well beyond the diamond.
Nearly every night, fans pack into a baseball park that almost resembles a wooden roller coaster to watch their team. Even 100 degree weather can't stop the Fulton community from supporting the Railroaders.
While the Railroaders have developed a special relationship with the locals, very few players on Fulton are from the area. In fact, only two players are even from Kentucky.
The Railroaders have embraced players from across the United States to come to the Ohio Valley League and develop their skills before going back to college. Players from California, New York, Florida and elsewhere are spending their summer in Fulton, with the goal of improving their games and winning a championship.
The Railroaders are currently 13-11 and tied for second in the South Division with the Paducah Chiefs. For a group of guys who had never played together, the Railroaders have battled through growing pains but are now set to compete for a title. Pitcher Brady Malkow says their success all started with building chemistry.
"The more we spend time together, the more we trust each other and we like playing with each other," Malkow said. "Obviously knowing no one when you come in here, you kind of get some built in best friends right away."
Not only is the OVL a place for player development, it is also a league where young head coaches can wet their feet. Hayden Tapper is trying to launch his coaching career after playing collegiate ball at Blue Mountain Christian University. Since coming to Fulton, Tapper has been focused on helping his players grow both on and off the field.
"We come together and we understand that, yeah, we're here for player development," Tapper said. "Yeah, we're here because we want to win but at the end of the day it's not about winning and losing baseball games. It's about winning and losing people."
This attitude has built a beautiful relationship with the Fulton community. Earlier this summer, the team took a trip to a retirement home in Fulton to spend time with some of the Railroaders biggest fans. Scott Guymon, former Railroaders head coach and the team's current owner, says the team has really embraced meeting members of the community and interacting with fans. In turn, the fans have shown out to support their team.
"The fans are awesome. They're incredible," Outfielder Jackson Norris said. "I'll go out before a game and I'll just walk around the stands and talk to some of the fans just to see how they're doing. They're incredible. So happy they can come out and support us."
Fulton has enjoyed a successful season thus far, but to reach their ultimate goal of an OVL Championship, the team still has a long road ahead of them and Tapper knows there will be challenges.
"You're going to fail a lot in the game of baseball," Tapper said. "But it's understanding how to take that failure and make it into success and how to deal with the adversity that comes with that."