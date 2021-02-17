Louisville's basketball game against Syracuse has been postponed following a positive COVID-19 test, quarantining and contact tracing within the Cardinals' program.
Wednesday's postponement is Louisville's fifth in six games, including both scheduled meetings against the Orange. The Cardinals haven't played since beating Georgia Tech on Feb. 1 and have had six Atlantic Coast Conference games postponed this season because of COVID-19 issues.
Louisville coach Chris Mack returned to practice on Tuesday after testing positive last week and experiencing mild symptoms. A day earlier, assistant coach Dino Gaudio revealed in an ACC coaches conference call that the Cardinals would be without two scholarship players and a walk-on against Syracuse following positive tests.