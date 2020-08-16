PADUCAH, KY -- Emma Talley turned in her second straight solid finish on the LPGA Tour by finishing tied for 22nd at this weekends Ladies Scottish Open.
Talley shot a final round even-par 71 to finish at two-over for the tournament on Sunday afternoon in North Berwick, Scotland.
With the finish, Talley earned a payday of $15,752 and moved up to 35th in the LPGA Tour standings.
Next week, Talley will attempt to continue her great run in the Women's British Open which begins on Thursday morning in Troon, Scotland.