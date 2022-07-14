PADUCAH, KY -- Princeton, KY native Emma Talley and teammate Jodi Ewart Shadoff currently sit tied for third heading into the third round of the DOW Great Lakes Bay Invitational on the LPGA Tour.
The tournament is the only one on the LPGA Tour schedule that is set up as a team event.
In Thursday's second round, Talley and Shadoff shot a 64 to move to 10-under for the tournament and in a five way tie for third. They are just three shots off of the leaders.
While the second round was set up as a best ball format, Friday's third round will change to an alternate shot format, then switching back for the final round on Saturday.
