PADUCAH, KY -- Emma Talley completed what could be a major turning point in her year after recording a career low 63 in the final round of the Volunteers of America Classic in The Colony, TX on Sunday.
The 8-under 63 on Sunday was not only Talley's career low round, but was the record low round in the tournament's history.
Talley finished tied for 4th at 12-under overall in what is her second best finish since joining the LPGA Tour.
Her bogey free final round featured eight birdies including birdies in five of her final six holes.
Talley brings home a season high $63,230 payday with the 4th place finish, just four shots behind the winner Jin Young Ko.
Next up on the LPGA Tour schedule is the Marathon Classic in Toldeo, OH where Talley has finished 5th, 11th, and 5th in her last three starts.