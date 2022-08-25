PADUCAH, KY -- Emma Talley had the shot of the day during the first round of the CP Women's Open in Ottawa, Canada on Thursday as she aced the par-3 13th hole, her first hole-in-one on the LPGA Tour.
Talley would go on to shoot a 6-under 65 as she sits tied for 3rd heading into Friday's second round.
The Princeton, KY native entered the final seven holes of her round at even par.
"It was a crazy day,” she said. “My front nine was really boring. I didn't actually hit the ball that great, but I turned it around. On No. 12 I looked at my caddie and I was like, ‘I know exactly what I'm doing wrong. I'm just going to start hitting it better.’"
Following the hole-in-one, Talley would finish the round with two pars and three birdies.
She will tee off at 2:10pm local time on Friday afternoon.