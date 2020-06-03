Fifty days from now, the LPGA Tour is hoping they'll be in the middle of the first round of their first tournament since the pandemic shut everything down. Princeton's Emma Talley plans to be in Sylvania, Ohio in 50 days playing in the Marathon Classic. While the LPGA Tour's schedule is fluid moving forward, Talley says she plans to play in as many events as possible in the condensed 2020 season.
The reason is simple: the more golf she plays, history shows the better golf she plays.
In 2018, Talley's rookie year, she played in 27 events, only missed six cuts, finished in the Top-10 four times, and won more than $400,000. Last year, she tried to pace herself and not burn herself out. In the 23 events she played in, she missed the cut in more than half of the tournaments, and ended up having to go back to Q-School to get her Tour card again.
As for 2020, Talley says when it's time to go, she will play until the wheels fall off.
"So I've kind of gone back to the mentality of I want to play as many tournaments as I can, but just pace myself during the week," Talley said. "This quarantine has honestly been great for my confidence, just realizing that (golf) is not my identity. It's not everything. I lost touch of that in the last year-and-a-half. It was hard. Last year was really hard on me. This quarantine, like I said, has been really good. I go out and play and I shoot under par every day, so it's been really good for my confidence. I'm really excited to get back out there, and once I do get back out there, I'm going to play as much as I can."
Another benefit to playing more this year will be larger prize pools. Many of the sponsors who saw their tournaments canceled in the last three months, have taken that sponsor money and pushed it to events later in the year, so there will be more to win for the women of the LPGA.