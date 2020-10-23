GREENSBORO, Ga. (AP) - Ally McDonald shot a 4-under 68 on Friday to take a one-stroke lead into the weekend in the LPGA Drive On Championship-Lake Reynolds Oconee.
Winless on the LPGA Tour, the 27-year-old from Mississippi made five straight birdies in the middle of the round, then gave back two strokes with bogeys on the par-4 fifth and par-5 sixth.
McDonald had a 10-under 134 total in the first-year event on the Great Waters Course.
Danielle Kang was tied for second with Bianca Pagdanganan of the Philippines.
Kang won back-to-back events this year in Ohio, leads the Race to CME Globe and, at No. 5 in the world, is the top-ranked player in the field.
Princeton's Emma Talley shot a 6-over 78 Friday and missed the cut by one shot.