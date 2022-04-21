PADUCAH, KY -- Princeton native Emma Talley tied her second best round of the year on Thursday afternoon with a 4-under 67 to sit one shot off of the lead in the DIO Implant LA Open.
Talley's first round was as consistent as you could get in tough playing conditions with five birdies to just one bogey.
Talley started her round on the back-nine, with birdies at 16 and 18. She would then follow up the front-nine with birdies at first, third, and fifth holes, before her first bogey at the 8th.
She trails Alison Lee who finished her first round with a 5-under 66.