GALGORM, Northern Ireland (AP) - Jordan Smith made seven birdies on his back nine to shoot an 8-under 62 and take a two-shot lead after the first round of the World Invitational.
Smith birdied his opening hole and followed it with eight pars before his run of birdies.
Germany's Matthias Schmid and Scotland's David Drysdale were tied for second.
In the women's event, Scotland's Gemma Dryburgh carded a 7-under 66 to share the lead with American Jennifer Kupcho and South Korea's Chella Choi.
Princeton's Emma Talley had seven birdies on the day to shoot a 6-under 67. She's one shot off the lead heading to Friday's second round.
England's Charley Hull and Georgia Hall were two shots off the pace.