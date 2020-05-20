Princeton's Emma Talley is more than ready to play in a golf tournament again. The LPGA Tour announced Wednesday they are hoping to resume play the last week of July at the Marathon Classic outside Toledo, Ohio.
For now, Talley is doing nothing but practicing. She says she was nine-years-old the last time she went this long without playing in a tournament. While she officially lives in Nashville now, Talley has spent the majority of the last few months where it all started, in Princeton, and she says going home was an easy decision.
"My parents are there," Talley said. "The golf course is right outside my backyard. Every day, I pull my mat up on the porch and I do my swing drills off into the 16th fairway. Then I eat some breakfast, go out on a run, and then later in the afternoon, go back out and practice some more. It's a really good setup. Nashville is kind of a hot-spot right now. We actually got back yesterday. We haven't spent that much time here because you don't feel quite as safe. Princeton doesn't have many cases, and you feel comfortable when you have your own golf cart and stuff. Princeton has been good to me always, so I'm going back to the roots."
Talley has finished in the Top-11 of five events in her LPGA career. Two of those five finishes came at the Marathon Classic where she hopes to play starting July 23rd.