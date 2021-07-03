THE COLONY, Texas (AP) - Jin Young Ko chipped in for eagle on the par-4 15th and finished a bogey-free 32-hole Saturday in near darkness with a one-stroke lead in the Volunteers of America Classic.
Ko returned to overcast and breezy Old American early Saturday, playing the final 14 holes for a 1-under 70 in the suspended second round.
After a rest break at her nearby home in Frisco, the 25-year-old South Korean star shot 66 in the third round.
She got up-and-down for par on the par-4 18th, chipping close after hitting over the green.
Germany's Esther Henseleit and Finland's Matilda Castren were tied for second.
Henseleit also eagled the 15th in her 64.
Castren shot 68.
They both finished their second rounds Friday.
Princeton's Emma Talley shot a third-round 71. She's at 4-under par, tied for 23rd place.