PADUCAH, KY -- Princeton native Emma Talley made it through eight holes in her second round of the Volunteers of America Classic on Friday before darkness forced the round to be cut short.
Talley sits at 5-under overall and tied for 10th, and one-over on the round.
Starting on the back-nine, she would birdie two of her first three holes of the day, Talley would double-bogey the 14th and a bogey the 16th.
Talley is coming off of a career tying first round where she shot a 6-under 65.
The second round will continue on Saturday morning before the third round begins later in the day.