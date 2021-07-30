PADUCAH, KY -- Emma Talley capitalized off of a great first round to shoot a 7-under 65 during the second round of the Honda World Invitational on Friday in Northern Ireland.
The Princeton native sits at the top of the leaderboard at 13-under par, and with a three shot lead.
"I am hitting it very well and just trying to take it one day at a time," Talley said after the round. "I actually got really mad on my 10th hole which was number one, because I three putting from 20 feet. I got so mad that I finished the back off pretty well. Maybe I need to play bad everyday."
The tournament, which is talking place on two different golf courses, features golfers from three different major golf tours for both men and women.
Talley's second round took place at the Massereene Golf Club, but didn't get a chance to play a practice round on the course.
"I have only gotten to see six holes out on this golf course, which is kind of crazy," said Talley. "So I had to really trust my caddie, trust the yardage book, and that was kind of difficult on a few holes here and there. For the most part I am really happy with where my game is right now."
She will tee off at 1:50pm local time on Saturday, 7:50am central time.