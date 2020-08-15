NORTH BERWICK, Scotland (AP) - Azahara Munoz has birdied the 18th hole to take a one-shot lead after the third round of the Ladies Scottish Open.
The Spaniard shot a 2-under 69 on Saturday for a 7-under 206 total, just ahead of American Stacy Lewis (70).
The two players had shared the overnight lead.
Solheim Cup star Munoz has not won an LPGA Tour event since she captured the 2012 Sybase Match Play Championship in New Jersey.
Princeton's Emma Talley shot an even par 71. She's at +2 overall, and is tied for 24th place.