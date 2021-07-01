PADUCAH, KY -- Emma Talley tied her career best round on the LPGA Tour Thursday with a 65 during the first round of the Volunteers of America Classic in The Colony, Texas.
The Princton, KY native finished her round with seven birdies and one bogey as she sits tied for 3rd heading into Friday's second round.
"I wouldn't say I knew it was coming, but I knew it was coming," Talley said after the round. "My college golf coach text me after the round today and said, good round today. He said exactly what I needed to hear, which was yes, but one shot at a time and the only thing that matters is that tee shot tomorrow afternoon. That is exactly right, there is three more days and my golf has been going up. I knew it was coming soon, but now I just have to stay patient and keep on going."
So far this season, Talley has missed the cut in all but three of the ten tournaments she has played in.
Talley will begin her second round on Friday afternoon at 12:20pm.