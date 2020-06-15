The Irvin Cobb Golf Championships have been played at Paducah's Paxton Park since 1937. Up until 2020, it is believed no woman has ever played in the event. Princeton's Emma Talley will change that next month.
Talley confirmed she will play in the two-day tournament starting July 18th. In the middle of her third-year on the LPGA Tour, Talley has tried to play in the event in recent years, but was never able to make the schedule work. In the middle of a global pandemic, her schedule is a lot more free these days. The LPGA is expected to return to play the week after The Cobb, so this year's tournament will give her an opportunity for one last tune-up before she heads to Ohio.
"I felt kind of uncomfortable because I'd be the only girl playing, but I think it's a great opportunity," Talley said Monday. "Those are guys are so good, there are so many good players. Growing up as a kid, I always watched the scores in the newspaper after The Cobb was played, so I think it's pretty cool they're going to let me play against the guys. Obviously, I'm going to go in there trying to beat their butts, but I know what the scores can be and I know they can be very low. The main thing is just getting some competition. I haven't played any competitive golf since February, so more or less it's just getting out there and getting some competition."
Talley added she is over the moon about not only being the first woman to play in the event, but just getting the chance to be a part a tournament with so much history.
"I haven't been this excited about a tournament in a long time," Talley said. "(Paxton Park Pro) Danny (Mullen) was so nice when I called him today to ask his permission to play in it. He was pumped. I'm really looking forward to being a part of the history of the Irvin Cobb. Obviously Paxton Park has been a huge source of my success throughout the years. I practiced out there as a kid all the time, so it's a huge blessing and I'm honored that he's going to let me play."
The tournament will start Saturday July 18th.