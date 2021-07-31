PADUCAH, KY -- Saturday's third round of the ISPS Handa World Invitational for Emma Talley was more about avoiding major mistakes as she held onto the lead heading into Sunday's final round.
The Princeton, Kentucky native shot an even par 73 to remain at 13-under overall, and in a tie with Pajaree Anannarukarn and Jennifer Kupcho.
<iframe src='//players.brightcove.net/6057949431001/default_default/index.html?videoId=6266024834001' allowfullscreen frameborder=0></iframe>
Talley's day got off to a great start with a birdie at the par 5, 1st hole. A bogey followed at the 5th to drop her back to even on the round.
It was at the 9th where Talley ran into major trouble. After hitting her tee shot into a pond, she would go on to two putt for a double-bogey that erased her three shot lead coming into the third round.
On the back nine, Talley regained her composure with three straight birdies at the 11th, 12th, and 13th holes. At that point, she had pushed her lead back to two shots.
She would finish with a bogey at the 16th to drop her back to even on the round, which is where she would finish.
Talley and the leaders will tee off at 12:34pm Northern Ireland time, which is just aver 6:30am central time on Sunday.