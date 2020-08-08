PADUCAH, KY -- For the second straight day, Emma Talley turned in a solid day at the Marathon Classic with a two-under 69 in Saturday's third round.
The Princeton, Kentucky native now sits tied for 11th at 6-under heading into Sunday's final round.
Talley started with a birdie and bogey on the front nine, but then after a bogey at the par four 11th, finished with three birdies in the last five holes.
With another solid round on Sunday, Talley would be able to pick up her best finish of the season.