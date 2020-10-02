GALLOWAY, N.J. (AP) - Nasa Hataoka birdied two of the last three holes for a 4-under 67 and a one-stroke lead Friday in the Shoprite LPGA Classic.
Hataoka, the 21-year-old Japanese player with three LPGA Tour victories, birdied the par-4 16th and par-5 18th to get to 11-under 131 at Seaview's Bay Course.
She hit her approach to 4 feet on 17, and chipped to 3 feet on 18.
Mi Hyang Lee, tied for the first-round lead with Lauren Stephenson after a 63, was a stroke back with Mel Reid after a 69.
Reid shot a 64.
Celine Boutier and Amy Olson were 9 under.
Princeton's Emma Talley fired a 4-under 67 today. She currently sits at 5-under par, tied for 17th place.