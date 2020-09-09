NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Ryan Tannehill is one the latest quarterbacks to show what the difference a year, and another team, can do for an NFL signal caller.
Traded by Miami in March 2019, Tannehill bided his time as backup to Marcus Mariota until coming off the bench in Denver last October.
Tannehill turned around not only his career on his way to becoming the 2019 Associated Press Comeback Player of the Year, but the Titans' season.
Now Tannehill is optimistic he and the Titans can repeat that performance.
Tennessee opens the season on the road Monday night against the Broncos trying to prove they can build on that success together.