NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill had no intention of getting vaccinated against COVID-19.
The NFL's extensive protocols for unvaccinated players ultimately changed his mind.
Getting vaccinated certainly seems to be the trend for the Titans, as general manager Jon Robinson said 90% of the team is either fully vaccinated or has started the vaccination process.
A number of players took the field for the first practice wearing masks, including Tannehill, guard Rodger Saffold and cornerback Kristian Fulton, but Robinson explained that some players are still awaiting a second shot or have only recently completed the full vaccination process.