CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Terry Taylor scored 30 points and 13 rebounds, hitting a go-ahead tear drop with seven minutes left, as Austin Peay rallied past Murray State 74-70.
DJ Peavy added 11 points for Austin Peay, while Tai'Reon Joseph chipped in with 10 points.
Tevin Brown had 18 points for the Racers, while Justice Hill added 17 points, and KJ Williams had 13 points.
The Governors had lost to Murray State by 30 on Dec. 8.
The Racers led most of the way through this one and were up 10 until Austin Peay ran off a 16-5 run to lead 61-60 on Taylor's jumper and didn't trail again.