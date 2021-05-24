AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Hendrick Motorsports tied the King in the rain, spray and mud of Texas.
Now it's time to go home to see if it can pass Richard Petty.
Chase Elliott's victory in the rain-shorted Texas Grand Prix earned Hendrick Motorsports win No. 268 to tie Petty Enterprises for the most Cup victories in NASCAR history.
Next stop is Charlotte Motor Speedway for the Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday.
That's home turf for team owner Rick Hendrick, who sees it as a special opportunity to make some more history.
His organization has a record 11 wins in NASCAR's longest race.